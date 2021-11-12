Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.