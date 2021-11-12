Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million.

Shares of COHR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

