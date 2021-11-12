Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 20,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

COIN stock opened at $336.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

