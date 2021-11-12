Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $387.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $337.00 to $387.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.11. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.