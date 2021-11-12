CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 25% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $73.68 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

