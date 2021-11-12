Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $2,651,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

