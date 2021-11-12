Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $2,651,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
