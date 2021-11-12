Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.89. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Astronics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Astronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 754.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

