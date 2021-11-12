Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.77. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

