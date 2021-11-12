Colony Group LLC Buys 95 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $120.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.