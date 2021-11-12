Colony Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.