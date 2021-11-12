Colony Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

