Colony Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Integer worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.