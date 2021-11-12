Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

