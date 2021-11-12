Colony Group LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.