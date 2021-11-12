Colony Group LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.