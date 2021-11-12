Colony Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $356.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $246.87 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

