Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

