Comerica Bank Has $19.39 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

