Comerica Bank Has $37.08 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $631.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.20 and its 200 day moving average is $514.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

