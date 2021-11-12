Comerica Bank Sells 7,925 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

