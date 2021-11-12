Comerica Bank Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

