Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

