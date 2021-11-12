Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. Comerica reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Comerica has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

