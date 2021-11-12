Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.19 ($7.29).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.89.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

