CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CommScope traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 180805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 282,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

