Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODYY. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 68,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,608. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.