Comparing BBQ (BBQ) and The Competition

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 834 4462 5189 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.03% -34.06% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 9.38 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 13.71

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

