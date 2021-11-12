Comparing ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) and Its Rivals

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ: COFS) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ChoiceOne Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ChoiceOne Financial Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 2152 8874 7156 504 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.62%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.28% 9.64% 1.06% ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 28.55% 12.44% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million $15.61 million 9.43 ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.74

ChoiceOne Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services peers beat ChoiceOne Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

