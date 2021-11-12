Comparing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.21%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.17 $143.37 million $3.51 23.36

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09%

Summary

EnerSys beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.