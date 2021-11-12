Comparing Finward Bancorp (FNWD) & Its Competitors

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNWD) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Finward Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Finward Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million $16.60 million 9.67 Finward Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 15.00

Finward Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Finward Bancorp Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Summary

Finward Bancorp peers beat Finward Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.