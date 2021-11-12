Comparing GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 13.39 -$2.96 million N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 0.71 -$79.59 million ($1.45) -1.40

GeoVax Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -558.23% -31.75% -30.33% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -71.48% -43.86% -11.73%

Risk & Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoVax Labs and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.79%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

