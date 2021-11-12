Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 1,994,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,627. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

