Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE COMP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,627. Compass has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

