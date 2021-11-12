Conflux Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,817.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.33 or 0.07229410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.90 or 0.00394631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.97 or 0.01037876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.00408231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00271123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00273927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

