Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.05. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company has a market cap of C$91.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.95. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

