Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

CNTB opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,696,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

