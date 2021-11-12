Connectome Trading 27% Higher This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $157,670.33 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00227231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00091642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

