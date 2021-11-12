ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

WISH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 175,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,952,273. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

