ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 210,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,952,273. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

In related news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

