Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CF Bankshares and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.20 $29.61 million $3.20 7.17 Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.81 $65.05 million $1.52 16.22

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.46% 1.39% Meridian Bancorp 31.56% 9.83% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

