Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

