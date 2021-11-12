Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.
Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
