Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

