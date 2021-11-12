Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$12.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

CTS opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

