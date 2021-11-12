Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 104111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.