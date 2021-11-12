Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Topaz Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.96.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$19.01.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.