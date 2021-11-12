Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Financial Survey

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 6.12% 30.59% 11.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Corsair Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.44 $103.22 million $1.20 21.63

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hauppauge Digital and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 4 4 0 2.50

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Hauppauge Digital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Aupperle and Kenneth H. Plotkin on August 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

