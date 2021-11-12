Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Coursera has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,751.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,097.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.