Craig Hallum Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

