Craig Hallum Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.58.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

