Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,516 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 90,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 183.21 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

